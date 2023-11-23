Animal: Bobby Deol drops epic BTS pic with Ranbir Kapoor from set while filming face-off sequence in London

Animal has been one of the most awaited films of this year, and it also comprises a promising cast with actors Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and others set to star in crucial roles. Today, on November 23, the film’s trailer was released, leaving the fans feeling over the moon.

As fans are still absorbing the excitement, actor Bobby Deol has now shared a BTS (Behind The Scenes) photo with Ranbir from the film’s sets and remarkably, the duo seems to be indulging in some serious banter in the picture. Have a look inside.

Ahead of Animal’s release on December 1, Bobby Deol shares BTS pic with Ranbir Kapoor

The trailer launch of Animal on November 23 has left fans going gaga. While fans were still in the process of absorbing the thrill of the trailer, Bobby Deol has now shared an unseen behind-the-scenes photograph from the film sets in London while filming the face-off sequence from the movie.

Sharing the photo, Deol wrote in the caption, “In between cuts and action discussing our family and loved ones keeping us warm in the cold mornings of London #Animal #London.”

Fans react to Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor’s BTS picture from Animal

After the Barsaat actor shared the image on his social media account, his fans flocked to the comment section of his post to share varied reactions. A fan wrote, “Very nice”, and another fan said, “Wowwwww Bobby sir and Ranbir sir, lots of love sir.”

Several others also expressed elation on the film’s recently released trailer and wrote, “Lot’s of Love my hero Bro” and “I am sure you are receiving the warm vibes of my love and emotions which I felt after watching you in the trailer.... @iambobbydeol so glad for you so glad for you brother.”

More about Animal

The film boasts a stellar star cast with Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starring in it alongside Ranbir and Bobby. Notably, the Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial’s plot revolves around the relationship of a father-son duo.

