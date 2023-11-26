Animal: Bobby Deol drops PIC with Ranbir Kapoor-Sandeep Reddy Vanga; calls them ‘talented and humble souls’

The long-awaited crime thriller, Animal, is set to hit the screens this Friday, building up the excitement among eager fans. The palpable camaraderie within the cast and crew has already been evident, showcased during the trailer launch event and promotional activities.

Adding a heartwarming touch, Bobby Deol, portraying the antagonist in the film, shared a delightful picture with co-star Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Praising their talent and humility, Bobby provided a glimpse into the genuine bonds formed during the making of this movie.

Animal’s Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga unite for a happy picture

On Sunday, November 26, Bobby Deol treated his Instagram followers to an endearing snapshot featuring himself, Ranbir Kapoor, and the director of Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The photograph captured a heartwarming moment as Ranbir, clad in a mauve sweatshirt and a beanie, shared a warm embrace with Bobby, who was dressed in a black t-shirt and a beanie.

Sandeep, in a white check shirt and glasses, completed the trio. The huge smiles and the love among the three were evident, creating a delightful memory.

In the heartfelt caption, Bobby penned, “In the company of the two most talented and humble souls (red heart emojis) @sandeepreddy.vanga #RanbirKapoor #Animal #Blessed. See you at the movies December 1, 2023… Advance booking Link in Bio!!”

Have a look!

More about Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal

The trailer of the movie has earned widespread acclaim, particularly for showcasing Ranbir Kapoor in an intense avatar and exploring his obsessive relationship with his father, portrayed by Anil Kapoor. The high-octane action sequences and powerful dialogues have also been praised by audiences.

Bobby Deol's menacing presence has made a significant impact, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film. Rashmika Mandanna plays Ranbir's wife, whileTriptii Dimri is also in a crucial role.

The film's music album has struck a chord with listeners as well, resonating through tracks such as Hua Main, Satranga, Papa Meri Jaan, Arjan Vailly, and more. Get ready for the thrilling experience as Animal is set to arrive in cinemas on December 1.

ALSO READ: Animal Music Event: Bobby Deol reveals Ranbir Kapoor facetimes Raha regularly; gives him advice on parenting