Animal: Bobby Deol feels ‘stronger than before’ in shirtless PICS, fans go gaga over ‘Mr perfect’

Actor Bobby Deol is currently relishing the box office success of his recent venture, Animal. Following its release on December 1, it did not take much time for the actor’s project to become a fan favorite.

While he continues to soak in the success, Deol has now dropped photographs of himself feeling ‘grateful’ and ‘stronger than before’. His photos took social media by storm as fans began going gaga over them.

After Animal’s release on December 1, Bobby Deol has dropped pictures feeling ‘stronger than before’

Despite the film’s clash with Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur at the box office on December 1, Animal flourished progressively. As Bobby Deol absorbs the success of his latest release, he has now shared images of himself, captioning them, “Stronger than before but immensely grateful!”

The actor can be seen flaunting his perfectly-toned body in the shirtless pictures shared by him as he strikes poses for the camera. Have a look right here.

Internet goes into a frenzy as Bobby Deol’s photos soars temperatures

After the Barsaat star dropped the pictures on his Instagram account earlier today, his fans flocked to the comment section of his post, sharing a heap of reactions to them. “iambobbydeol God bless you bhai … What an INSPIRATION,” said a fan while another noted, “You are the best bob @iambobbydeol keep going more power n strength to you.” Other comments on the actor’s post read, “Mr perfect”, “Paaji you rocks”, “I want to age like this #LifeGoals” and “Just looking like a Wow.”

Remarkably, several others also hailed the actor’s performance in his recent venture and said, “You nailed it Lord Bobby !!!! What a comeback , what a class” and “Film me role aisa karo ki movie se jyada apke ENTRY ke charche ho (Play a role that sparks discussions over your entry rather than the film).”

Here’s all you would want to know more about Animal

The movie had a theatrical release on December 1. It boasts a stellar star cast with actors Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Rashmika Mandanna sharing the screen space with Bobby.

Notably, the plot of Animal delves into the blemished relationship between a father (Played by Anil Kapoor) and a son (Played by Ranbir).

