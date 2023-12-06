Animal: Bobby Deol heaps praises on ‘superstar’ Ranbir Kapoor; ‘He has no insecurities’

The current buzz in the tinsel town is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal. The film, even a week after its release, continues to be the topic of discussion. The film, led by Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, brought immense limelight to Bobby Deol. The audience has been lauding the character portrayed by Bobby as Abrar Haque. On the other hand, in a recent interview, the actor shed light on his experience working with Ranbir and hailed him as a guy with ‘no insecurities’.

Bobby Deol appreciates his Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor

While the camaraderie and bromance between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol had already caught everyone’s attention during the film promotions of Animal, in a recent interview with News 18, Bobby heaped praise on Ranbir and expressed his gratitude for making him a part of the promotions.

Hailing him as an ‘amazing guy’, Bobby Deol said, “I love him. I’ve worked with a lot of actors. But he gave me a lot of respect. He’s a superstar, and despite that, he dragged me with him everywhere he went to promote the film. No one does that. Everybody just wants to steal the limelight. But he’s not like that. He has no insecurities.”

In addition to this, he also revealed that the two got along well, as opposed to their on-screen characters. The actor shared that the two connect as they both are family-oriented and, coming from film families, they know what it is to be a part of the industry.

Bobby Deol talks about the popular fight scene with Ranbir Kapoor

Furthermore, shedding light on the popular fight sequence between the two in Animal as they engaged in gory violence, the actor shared that a rehearsal was done in Mumbai for 7–8 days before moving to England. “We had to rehearse a lot because it had to look very natural. When there’s a fight scene, there are objects around you that you can use to hit each other. Here, there was nothing apart from raw power.”

The Race 3 actor further continued by sharing that despite the cold weather where action sequences were difficult to perform, they enjoyed every bit of it. “Even while shooting, everybody in the unit said that they didn’t know who to root for. I’m glad that something good came out of the tough situation,” he was quoted as sharing.

Bobby Deol further remarked that shooting for this particular part made him a bigger fan of Ranbir and that their natural chemistry took the thrill quotient a level above.

