Animal: Bobby Deol opens up on sons Aryaman-Dharam's plans to enter Bollywood; says 'they feel proud of me'

Bobby Deol is experiencing a wave of success with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Beyond the film's impressive box office performance, Bobby's captivating portrayal of a mute antagonist has garnered widespread admiration from the audience. Appreciation is pouring in from all corners. In a recent revelation, the actor expressed that his sons, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol, take pride in his achievements, and he also delved into their aspirations to step into the industry.

Bobby Deol shares that his sons express pride in his success

In a recent chat with Etimes, Bobby Deol spilled the beans on his sons' infectious enthusiasm for his success. According to Bobby, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol are constantly tracking previews, box office figures, and every tidbit related to his recent release Animal. From teaser releases to trailer launches, and even now, every morning the boys are consistently tuning in to the television, eagerly seeking the latest updates. He expressed, "It's amazing; they are proud of me. I can see it in their eyes."

The Race 3 actor also shared that his sons know about the tough times he's faced. They're happy to know he did his best, and they feel thankful that things worked out well, letting their dad achieve something important.

Bobby Deol shares insights into his sons' aspirations for a career in the entertainment industry

In a chat with IndiaToday.in, Bobby revealed that his sons plan to enter the film industry, but it's not happening immediately. It will take another 3-4 years. He stressed the importance of Aryaman, the elder one, taking time to train and work hard on himself. Aryaman recently graduated with honors from NYU Stern, showcasing a dedicated and industrious mindset. Bobby highlighted the distinct qualities of both his sons—his younger son independently explored filmmaking during the Covid period, contributing many photographs to the Housefull 4 actor's Instagram. He expressed pride in his youngest son's passion for various aspects of filmmaking. Acknowledging their unique attributes, the actor looks forward to their future, emphasizing his main wish for their happiness and success.

