Animal: Bobby Deol REVEALS he kept his family in mind while shooting climax scene with Ranbir Kapoor

Bobby Deol made a power-packed comeback this year. In his nearly 15-minute role in Animal, the actor bowled cinephiles with his performance. In a recent chat, Bobby revealed what went into his mind while he was shooting the epic fight scene with Ranbir Kapoor.

Bobby Deol says he thought of his family while shooting climax scene in Animal

The big resurgence of Bobby Deol as the bad guy Abrar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal took everyone by surprise. Him acing the role of the antagonist made people cheer for the actor. As he sat for The Film Companion Actors’ Adda, Bobby revealed that he was thinking about his family while fighting Ranbir Kapoor in the climax scene.

The actor said, “There is so much that happens in your life. There are so many moments you have been hurt and the relationships you share with your family. When I was doing this film and when I was told the story, I didn’t think I was a villain. I was told that I had a grandfather who committed suicide in front of me and it was such a big shock that I lost my voice. I swore that I would take revenge. I kept that in my mind and kept playing the character and it was a moment because my family means everything to me.”

The Housefull 4 actor continued, “And I thought about my family. The Deols are such emotional people. But we will do anything for each other. I think these thoughts make an actor perform. I am 54. I have seen so much in my life. I have felt pain and I have felt happiness. The pain can really drive you nuts,” he said adding that he couldn’t speak in the film. Moreover, if anyone kills his brother, he can become a savage and that’s the feeling that struck him.

Advertisement

Bobby Deol says his and Ranbir Kapoor’s character share the same journey

In the action movie, Ranbir Kapoor’s character Vijay tries to avenge the assassination attack on his father while Bobby’s character Abrar is still not over his grandfather’s demise. Citing similarities in both the characters, the actor said, “When you watch the film, when me and Ranbir are fighting in the film, you will wonder who is the villain and who is the hero. Because his journey has been the same.”

He further added that the film brings out such elements. “Everything that is made, everything that is written, it’s a reflection of what is happening in society,” he added.

ALSO READ: Animal 3rd Weekend Hindi Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor film adds Rs 32.50 crore; Stands at mammoth Rs 450 crores