Animal: Bobby Deol to have no dialogues in Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer? Here's what we know

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol starrer action crime film Animal is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. It is helmed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy who is known for his 2019 Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh. Ahead of its release, interesting information has surfaced involving Bobby's character in the film.

Bobby Deol's role in Animal has no dialogues

According to Bollywood Hungama, Bobby Deol's character is a major highlight of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer action crime film Animal. However, the interesting thing about it is that his character has no dialogue in the film. His character is that of a mute villain and reportedly, he will create terror without even mincing a word.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about his role in Animal

In an interview with Variety, Ranbir Kapoor said that his role in Animal does have traits of a Sandeep Vanga Reddy protagonist as he is 'tough' and 'uncompromising.' "However, what sets him apart is the layers of complexity and depth that have been woven into his character. While he may exhibit strength and determination, there are also moments of vulnerability and internal conflict that make him more relatable and human," he added.

The actor stated that his character is nuanced and has a different dimension to it. Kapoor also said that he agreed to do Animal because he was drawn to the script. He said, “Well, to be honest, I was really drawn to the script of Animal. It’s a unique and intense story that immediately caught my attention.”

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol, Saloni Batra and Anil Kapoor. It will release theatrically on December 1st.

ALSO READ: Is Ranbir Kapoor's character in Animal akin to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's previous leads? Actor REVEALS