Animal: Bobby Deol to play mute character in Ranbir Kapoor starrer? Sandeep Reddy Vanga REVEALS

Fans are highly looking forward to the release of Animal on December 1. Notably, its trailer was released earlier on November 23 and since then, several speculations revolving around the character of Bobby Deol began to surface online with some believing that his role will be of a mute man and others stating that he will be seen as the stepbrother of Ranbir Kapoor in the film.

Recently, the film’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga cleared the air and issued clarification on the same. Read on to know what he said.

Animal gears up for its release on December 1, Sandeep Reddy Vanga clears rumors surrounding Bobby Deol’s character

The film boasts of a stellar star cast and fans are waiting with bated breath to watch it on the big screen. Remarkably, soon after its trailer was unboxed by the makers of the project, rumors began surfacing on the internet regarding Bobby Deol’s character in the film. While some stated that he would be essaying the role of a mute man, others believed he would be seen as the stepbrother of Ranbir Kapoor.

Recently, a video of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga began doing rounds on Reddit wherein he was nudged by the interviewer to reveal if the rumors have any truth to them. Reddy can be seen denying the information, putting the rumors to rest.

About Animal

The movie is all set to hit the big screen on December 1 and it consists of a promising star cast with Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby set to play lead roles in it. The plot of the film has been centered around the relationship shared between a father and a son and Mandanna will be seen as the potential love interest of Ranbir in Animal.

Apart from the storyline, fans have also found its soundtrack to be immensely captivating. From Papa Meri Jaan and Arjan Vailly to Satranga, they have been appreciated by several. Remarkably, Animal has turned out to be a huge sensation with fans looking forward to the year ending with a bang with the release of the film.

