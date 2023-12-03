Animal cast fees: Is THIS how much Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor were paid?

The long-awaited film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, hit theaters on December 1 and has quickly become a massive success, earning praise from audiences and critics. Within two days of release, it has set new box office records and generated significant revenue. Amidst the release craze and hype, some reports shared the details of how much Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor were paid in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial.

Fees of Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor for Animal

Earlier Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ranbir Kapoor is charging an upfront fee of Rs 30 - 35 crores for Animal. He has reinvested a portion of his reduced fee into enhancing the production quality of the gangster-drama. Additionally, he will share in the film's profits.

Ranbir Kapoor, valued at Rs 70 crores per film in the current market, actively engages in both the creative and logistical aspects of his movie projects. In a gesture of support for Animal's producers, Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kapoor significantly reduced his acting fees by more than 50 percent.

As per a report by Financial Express, in a notable difference, Bobby Deol, portraying the presumed antagonist in the movie, received a relatively modest amount of Rs. 4-5 crores. Other cast members, such as Rashmika Mandanna received a sum of Rs. 4 crores and Anil Kapoor received Rs. 2 crores, were also part of the ensemble.

About Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna

Animal is a gripping crime thriller with stellar actors, including Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie explores a story filled with violence and conflicts, likely arising from the troubled relationship between a father and a son.

In the movie Animal, Ranbir Kapoor plays a significant part, depicting the intricate relationship between a father and a son. Anil Kapoor, a seasoned actor, portrays Balbir Singh, the father of Ranbir's character in the story. Rashmika Mandanna takes on the essential female role as Geetanjali, the wife of the main character.

The trailer, filled with intense drama and thrilling action scenes, has created significant excitement and buzz. The music album, including songs like Hua Main, Satranga, Papa Meri Jaan, Arjan Vailly, and others, has become quite popular.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Financial Express. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

