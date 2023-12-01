Animal: Cast, plot, trailer, runtime and everything you need to know

Scheduled for a global theatrical debut on December 1, 2023, Animal is an eagerly awaited Hindi movie helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In the realm of Hindi cinema, action-thrillers have a unique place, captivating audiences with their heart-pounding sequences and larger-than-life characters. Animal is poised to make its mark in this genre, boasting a stellar cast, a gritty narrative, and pulse-quickening action scenes. As the release date approaches, let's delve into the intricacies of this cinematic masterpiece—from the ensemble cast and runtime to plot intricacies and everything in between.

Animal's cast

Ranbir Kapoor is set to portray the menacing character of Arjan Vailly Singh, a dangerous goon, while Anil Kapoor takes on the role of his father, Balbir Singh, in the upcoming film. Bobby Deol's character remains shrouded in mystery, with speculations pointing towards him being the antagonist. Rashmika Mandanna steps into the role initially intended for Parineeti Chopra, playing Geetanjali 'Geeta' Singh, Arjan's wife. The ensemble cast also includes Triptii Dimri, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, Ravi Gupta, Siddhant Karnick, and Saurabh Sachdeva.

Animal's plot

At the core of the movie lies a narrative entwined with the complex connection between a father and son. Frequently engrossed in his work, Balbir inadvertently neglects his son, who holds him in high esteem. As Arjan matures, he employs various strategies to secure his father's attention, unknowingly fostering an obsessive pattern. This relentless pursuit of approval ultimately transforms him into a formidable criminal, instilling fear in everyone around him.

Animal's runtime and certification

Stretching over 3 hours and 21 minutes, Animal distinguishes itself as one of the lengthier Indian films. The creators justify this extended duration, citing the need for a thorough exploration of characters, their motivations, and the intricacies of their world. Notably, the film has secured an A (adult) certification, attributing it to the inclusion of intense and graphic content, underscoring its mature themes.

Trailer of Animal

The film's trailer has everyone excited! It's packed with intense action, tough talk, and awesome music. The sneak peek suggests the movie is going to be full of action and excitement, promising an unforgettable cinematic ride that will keep you hooked.

Animal's music

Harshavardhan Rameshwar, recognized for his work on Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, composed the film score. The soundtrack featured diverse contributions from Pritam, JAM8, Vishal Mishra, Jaani, and others. Notable lyricists such as Manoj Muntashir, Raj Shekhar, and Siddharth-Garima added their touch. The first single, Hua Main, was released on October 11, 2023, garnering immense popularity. Subsequent releases included Satranga on October 27, Papa Meri Jaan on November 14, and Arjan Vailly on November 18, 2023.

The filming location for Animal

The filming for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial commenced in April 2022 in Manali, followed by a second schedule in Mumbai in May 2022. Noteworthy scenes were captured at Pataudi Palace in July 2022, and the team later explored locations in Delhi and Punjab. The film wrapped up its shooting journey with scenes filmed in England and Scotland.

Animal's release date

Scheduled for release on December 1, 2023, the film will hit the screens in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. In the United States, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer is set to be showcased in 888 theaters, marking a significant milestone with the highest screen count for a Hindi film. This surpasses the numbers set by both Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022) and Jawan (2023).

