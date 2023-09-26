Animal: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and fans praise Bobby Deol’s antagonist avatar in Ranbir Kapoor starrer

The anticipation for the teaser release of the action thriller film Animal is building up. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, the film has launched its promotional campaign. In the lead-up to the teaser launch on September 28, the filmmakers have been unveiling character posters of the cast. So far, the looks of Ranbir, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna have been revealed. The latest addition is the first poster of Bobby Deol, who has garnered attention with his menacing portrayal of the antagonist. Bobby's family, including Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Esha Deol, and numerous fans, have expressed their admiration for his intense first look.

Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Esha Deol and others react to Bobby Deol’s Animal look

Today, on September 26, the makers of the movie Animal unveiled a poster featuring Bobby Deol. In the poster, Bobby strikes an intense pose with a finger pressed against his lips, and his face is covered in blood. The caption reads, "Animal ka enemy," indicating that he is portraying a negative character in the film. Have a look:

Upon the release of the poster, Bobby Deol's family expressed their excitement and admiration for his new look. His father, veteran actor Dharmendra, conveyed his love and enthusiasm, saying, "Love you, Bob. You look great. I was waiting for this eagerly." Sunny Deol, his brother, commented with encouragement, "Yes Bob, go for it." Abhay Deol showered Bobby with heart emojis, while Esha Deol shared her excitement with a muscle emoji.

Fan reactions to Bobby Deol’s Animal poster

The release of the poster has generated significant excitement among fans who are eagerly looking forward to the film. As soon as the poster was unveiled, fans flooded the comments section with their reactions. One fan expressed, “@iambobbydeol Insha Allah your performance in ANIMAL will shoot your career graph to another level...we love you Bobby…” Another individual remarked, "Wowww, was waiting for this,” while a user wrote, “Can't wait bob.” Many others simply left heart and fire emojis in the comments to convey their enthusiasm.

Animal is slated to hit the big screens on December 1.

