Animal: Did Rashmika Mandanna drop hint on upcoming song release from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer?

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in India who was able to make a successful transition from South to Bollywood. One of her most anticipated films is Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, the actress dropped a cryptic hint on an upcoming song release from the film.

Rashmika Mandanna drops a cryptic post on Animal

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram story to drop a cryptic hint related to her upcoming film Animal. In it, the actress wrote several emoji including a red heart and musical notes as well as people dancing. She then wrote: "#animalthefilm (red heart and fire emoji)" It can be assumed that the makers of Animal will be dropping a song from the film very soon and it will feature her.

Check out her story right here!

Rashmika Mandanna plays Geetanjali in Animal

A few weeks ago, the actress shared her character poster on social media featuring her in a checkered South cotton saree. Rashmika plays the role of Geetanjali, who is an innocent-looking wife to Ranbir Kapoor's character. The film's official teaser was also dropped recently and it has been well received. It gives us a glimpse into a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of the mafia and a lot of violence.

About Animal

Animal is co-written, co-produced, and directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Saloni Batra, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi among others. Animal was earlier planned for an August 11 release but it was pushed due to pending post-production work. It will now be released theatrically on December 1st, 2023.

Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor's work front

After enjoying a successful career in Telugu and Kannada cinema, Rashmika made her Bollywood debut last year with Goodbye. Earlier this year, she starred opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the spy thriller Mission Majnu. Some of her upcoming projects include Pushpa 2: The Rule, and another Telugu film titled Rainbow.

Ranbir, on the other hand, was last seen in the romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. The film was a major commercial success.

