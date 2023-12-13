Animal: Did you know Bobby Deol's character was initially supposed to kiss Ranbir Kapoor in climactic scene?

Bobby Deol shared some unexpected details about the final action scene in his latest movie, Animal. The crime story concludes with Bobby's character, Abrar, having a shirtless showdown with Ranbir Kapoor's character, Ranvijay, on an airstrip. During an interview, Bobby Deol revealed that the two characters have a mix of love and hate, and the director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, made specific creative decisions in the film to showcase this dynamic.

Bobby Deol reveals his character was supposed to kiss Ranbir Kapoor’s caharacter in Animal

During a recent interaction with The Quint, Bobby Deol shared that director Vanga excluded a crucial scene from the theater version of the film. However, Bobby mentioned that this scene might be added in the longer Netflix release, which is anticipated to be even lengthier than the current 201-minute runtime of the movie. Describing Vanga's explanation of Abrar's character, Bobby recalled, “There are these two brothers, they want to kill each other, but there’s a love that they have for each other. I’m going to shoot the climax sequence with a song playing in the background, which is about love.”

Bobby then disclosed that, there was a moment of kissing between the two characters but it was removed. However, he mentioned that it might appear on the uncut OTT version of the film. He said, “He (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) said, ‘You’re fighting, and you suddenly kiss him (Ranbir Kapoor), and then you don’t give up, and he kills you’. But he removed the kiss. There was a kiss. I think it might come on the uncut Netflix version. After saying all this, he said, ‘You’re mute’.”

When further asked about the subtle expression of love in the final scene, where Abrar and Ranvijay are shown lying on top of each other without clothes, Bobby mentioned that both families have affection for each other; they're like one big family with love for each other's brothers. However, that specific moment was Sandeep's concept. While they were rehearsing for the fight scene, Sandeep suggested, "You know what, Bobby? I want you to punch him and lie on top of him." The idea was more about portraying Bobby's character as powerful.

He added, “Obviously, the hero always wins in the end. And the shot of me unzipping, it was his idea. He brings that alpha thing to every character.”

Bobby Deol on the marital rape scene in Animal

During the interaction, Bobby Deol was also asked whether the marital rape scene in the film was necessary, to which the actor responded saying that, “yeah it was required. That’s a character. How do you showcase a character in such a short span and show what this man is capable of and what kind of a person he is. So, all these scenes were required.”

Speaking about how the society usually worships the actors and how certain films have the power to influence the people, Bobby mentioned their work is influenced by the events in society. What's written in the story reflects what's happening in real life and they are not promoting it. He added, “We are actors portraying characters, we are entertaining people and if that was the case, this film wouldn’t be a big hit.”

More about the Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

Animal is a thrilling crime movie featuring actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film unfolds a complex tale filled with violence and conflicts, all stemming from a difficult father-son relationship.

In Animal, Ranbir Kapoor has an important part, exploring the complex connection between a father and his son. Anil Kapoor, a seasoned actor, plays the character of Balbir Singh, who is the father of Ranbir's character in the narrative. Rashmika Mandanna has a crucial female role as Geetanjali, the wife of the main character.

