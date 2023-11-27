Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga praises Ranbir Kapoor; wishes to touch his feet

On November 27, a press meeting was organized for the upcoming film Animal in Hyderabad. Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and others graced the meeting. During the meeting, the director praised the lead actor Ranbir and said that he wanted to touch his feet.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is impressed with Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Animal

During the press conference in Hyderabad, the director of Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga praised Ranbir Kapoor. He said that even though Ranbir is younger than him in age, after watching his acting and dedication he wants to touch the actor's feet and take blessings. Vanga also added that he had never seen that kind of patience.

He also reacted to Ranbir's chocolate boy image and said, "might have a soft image on screen, but Chocolate Boy is just a tag for Ranbir Kapoor. He is fully alpha.”

During the same event, a reporter asked producer Bhushan Kumar if Animal 2 was on the cards. In response, he said, "It's surprise and I think again we will come to know on the 1st of December."

On the other hand, Pinkvilla exclusively got to know that Mahesh Babu will be attending the grand event as a Chief Guest organized for the makers of Animal in Hyderabad today. Bhushan Kumar, Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, SS Rajamouli, and others will be seen attending the grand event.

About Animal

Animal marks the first collaboration between Kapoor and Reddy. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Saloni Batra and Suresh Oberoi. The film will hit theaters on December 1, 2023.

