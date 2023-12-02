Animal: Esha Deol roots for brother Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor loves 'seeing Baapu' Shakti Kapoor on screen

Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Animal, which released in theaters on December 1st, has opened to strong box office numbers. The performances of the entire cast have earned praise. Recently, Esha Deol gave a shoutout on social media to Bobby Deol, while Shraddha Kapoor shouted out Shakti Kapoor for their acting in the film.

Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal opened to big numbers on the ticket window. Today, on December 1st, Esha Deol took to her Instagram stories to cheer for her brother Bobby Deol who plays the antagonist in the film. She shared Bobby's post in which he is enjoying the film in a packed theater. Esha captioned it, "Way to go! smashing performance & success Bhaiya."

Shraddha Kapoor also took to her Instagram story and shared a still of her father Shakti Kapoor from Animal. She wrote, "How I love seeing Baapu on the big screen!!!"

After Animal's teaser was released, Esha took to her social media to highlight Bobby's scene in it. She wrote, "Wait for the last shot (fire and okay hand emojis) .. epic @iambobbydeol."

About Animal

Animal marks the first collaboration between Sandeep Vanga Reddy and Ranbir Kapoor. The film chronicles a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. It stars Ranbir, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saloni Batra, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Shakti Kapoor.

Earlier, Bobby's personal trainer, Prajwal Shetty told The Indian Express that the director wanted him to look “broader" than Ranbir Kapoor. To achieve this look, Bobby underwent a rigorous workout and gave up sweets for a few months. He said, "The director had already told me that in this film, Bobby should look broader and bigger than Ranbir. Bobby’s physique needed to exhibit greater muscularity and size. We diligently adhered to these instructions."

