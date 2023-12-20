Animal helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacts to Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘big pelvis’ line; calls it a ‘compliment’

Animal had a theatrical release on December 1 and it was quick to emerge as a sensation. Notably, while a section of the audience found the content of the movie to be quite engaging, it received mixed reactions from another segment of viewers, who termed Animal as ‘misogynistic’.

One of the scenes which caught the eyeballs of many, was the one wherein Ranbir Kapoor’s character tells Rashmika Mandanna that she has got a ‘big pelvis’ and can accommodate healthy babies. Now, the movie’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has shared the idea behind coming up with the scene and also called it a ‘compliment’.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga discusses ‘big pelvis’ dialogue in Animal, says he never thought how one ‘found it ugly’

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Vanga opened up on the controversial ‘Big pelvis’ scene in Animal, calling it a ‘compliment’. He also shared his idea behind coming up with the sequence and stated that Ranbir’s character was left in a perplexed situation as it was Mandanna’s engagement day and he wanted to grab the opportunity and express his feelings to her.

Notably, the dialogue found several reactions pouring in and many perceived it in a different manner. The director proceeded to discuss how he found the line to be a ‘compliment’ as that was Ranvijay’s way of telling Mandanna that he envisions a future with her. “I thought that was a compliment. I never thought…how you found it ugly,” he said.

He continued to emphasize that Ranbir Kapoor aka Ranvijay makes an attempt to explain a theory that is connected to his character and the title of the movie. Diving into it further, the director explained that it was on the shoot day that he came up with the idea as he wanted to give the viewers a ‘shock’. Men tend to be inexpressive and goof up in such situations, which is what the director wanted to portray in the scene.

“I felt like she is walking away, he knew that if he let her go without saying one more line, he knew that she was gone. So how should I say that I am seeing my future with you? I want to marry you. I thought in these situations boys behave very differently sometimes. Your intention is something else but you end up saying something else. So, he didn’t know what to say. This was the brief given to Ranbir also. Suddenly he doesn’t know what to say and he says Gitanjali got a big pelvis. He is giving a reason that I’m seeing a future with you that we’ll get married and have babies,” he shared.

More about Animal

Released on December 1, Animal was quick to emerge as a commercial box office success. The film boasts of a stellar star cast and also features Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and others, featuring alongside Ranbir and Rashmika Mandanna. Discussing the storyline of the film, it has been centered around the marred relationship shared between a father and a son and Rashmika can be seen as Ranbir’s wife in the movie.

While several found its content to be quite engaging, Animal’s soundtracks were also rejoiced in by many. Papa Meri Jaan, Satranga, Hua Main, Arjan Vailly are some of its songs that turned out to be huge hits.