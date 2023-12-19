Animal helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga says he's found a brother in Bhushan Kumar; duo talks about partnership

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and film producer Bhushan Kumar are currently the strongest duo in Bollywood. Their strong association built on trust and creative freedom has given audiences a great cinematic experience with movies like Kabir Singh and the latest one, Animal. After both successful ventures, the duo is not stopping anytime soon as their partnership continues with Prabhas’ Spirit, Animal Park, a film with Allu Arjun, and many more.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bhushan Kumar talk about their strong association

In an official statement shared, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that Bhushan Kumar is not just a producer but extends unwavering support. Thus, their camaraderie goes beyond conventional partnerships. The Animal director opines that when you have great comfort and trust in a producer, then you can focus on your craft.

He shares, “The process of making the Animal was very smooth with Bhushan Ji around. The kind of freedom he gives in terms of my creativity and the liberty to choose any song, makes me feel at home at T-Series and there is nothing more than that a director needs. I didn’t just find a partner to work with, I found a brother in Bhushan Ji.”

While the integration of creativity and commercial viability is often considered a challenge,. However, Sandeep and Bhushan have been able to navigate and understand that both aspects of filmmaking are complementary and not contradictory.

In fact, the quest for creativity at times surpasses budgetary constraints; as Vanga further added, “I realised after the movie was made that we never discussed the budgets.” Since there are certain stories that can’t be time-bound and require a certain length to narrate, Sandeep acknowledges the trust that Bhushan has always shown in him.

The director stated, “Bhushan Ji always stood by me and showed complete faith in my conviction for the length of the film. And with this level of trust and comfort I am further collaborating with him on more projects in the future, including Spirit with Prabhas, Animal Park, a film with Allu Arjun and many more.”

On the other hand, film producer Bhushan Kumar says that understanding and trusting Vanga's vision is paramount, as he says, “From Day 1, till now, our bond has only become stronger with time and Sandeep & Pranay are now like a family to me. As soon as he narrated the one-line description of Animal, which was all about a father-son relationship, I was all in for it.”

“I'm also glad to have found a like-minded co-producer in Pranay Reddy Vanga. Together, we will produce better movies for the Indian audience and bring joy to the masses in the years to come,” he added further.

