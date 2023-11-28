‘Animal Ka Baap' Anil Kapoor drops throwback PIC with 'Animal Ka Enemy' Bobby Deol; fans react

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead pair, is creating buzz as the release date is getting nearer. Billed as one of the most anticipated films of 2023, it also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Ahead of the film's release, the senior actor dropped a throwback picture with Bobby and penned an interesting caption regarding Animal.

Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol pose together in throwback picture

A while ago, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram and shared a throwback picture with Bobby Deol. In the picture, both the actors are seen flaunting their body muscles.

Sharing the picture, the veteran actor captioned it, "Animal Ka Baap and Animal Ka Enemy Posing."

As soon as Anil Kapoor dropped the picture, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Super." Another commented, "Thirst Trapppp (fire emojis)." A third fan shared, "Nice Anil sir.. ever handsome and maintained." Others were also seen dropping red hearts and fire emojis. Have a look:

About Animal

The film marks the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also previously directed Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh.

Anil Kapoor plays the role of Ranbir’s father, Balbir Singh while Rashmika will essay the role of Geetanjali, Ranbir’s wife in the film. Bobby will take on a menacing avatar as he plays the formidable antagonist in Animal.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal is set to release on December 1, 2023.

