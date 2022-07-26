Animal LEAKED PIC: Ranbir Kapoor & Anil Kapoor sport a clean-shaven look as they shoot in Pataudi Palace

Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are among the most loved actors of Bollywood. They have been a part of many commercially successful movies and boast of an illustrious filmography, consisting of films like Rajneeti, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Nayak, Tezaab and many more. The actors never collaborated before and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal marks their first on-screen collaboration. Apart from being in news for their recent releases namely, Shamshera and JugJugg Jeeyo, the duo is breaking the net with a leaked photo of theirs from the sets of Vanga’s next crime-drama.

In the photo that’s widely circulated, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and the other cast and crew of the film, are seen together in the outdoors of the Pataudi Palace in Delhi. Ranbir and Anil looked very stylish in their clean-shaven look. While Anil Kapoor was sported wearing a full sleeved black shirt and black trousers, Ranbir Kapoor was wearing a turtle-neck black full-sleeved t-shirt and black trousers. To add to the quirkiness of it all, Ranbir Kapoor also had a food bowl in his hand. There is a lot of intrigue and excitement surrounding this family crime-drama. The photo of the cast of Animal was shared by a make-up artist with the Instagram handle @anamkhanmakeup, from the sets of the film.

Have a look at the LEAKED photo from the sets of Animal:

Animal boasts of an ensemble cast, also consisting of Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol, apart from Ranbir and Anil. Ranbir Kapoor will however be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, on 11th September. After that, he will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled romantic-comedy-drama alongside Shraddha Kapoor, which releases on Holi 2023. Anil Kapoor, who mesmerised audiences with Thar and JugJugg Jeeyo recently, has a host of movies which will release over the next couple of years. He will be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and No Entry Mein Entry with Salman Khan and Fardeen Khan, apart from Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, which releases on Independence day 2023.

