Animal lover Shraddha Kapoor DROPS a heartwarming video summing up her 2021; Says 'Thank you'

In a few hours, the year 2021 will end and we will be stepping in the New Year. People are busy making plans to celebrate with their family and friends. Though there are restrictions, still people are ready to welcome New Year with full enthusiasm. Celebrities are sharing videos on their social handle and giving a glimpse of 2021. Shraddha Kapoor also shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she wrapped the year and thanked for everything.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, the actress only wrote ‘thank you 2021’. In the video, she is seen doing different activities including Yoga, spending time in the Maldives, playing with her pet. As soon as she shared the video, fans dropped comments. One of the fans wished her ‘Happy New Year’. Many dropped heart emojis. Some also called her beautiful. To note, the actress has been missing from the screen for a long time. She was last seen in Street Dancer 3D which was released in 2020.

The film also starred Varun Dawan in the lead role. It was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D'Souza under the banners of T-Series and Remo D'Souza Entertainment.

Take a look at the video here:

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in ChaalBaaz In London. Besides this, Shraddha also has Luv Ranjan's next with Ranbir Kapoor. It also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor. It is backed by Bhushan Kumar and will release in 2023.

