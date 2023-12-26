Animal: Manjot Singh reveals he was offered THIS role in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, here's what happened next

In a recent interview, Manjot Singh revealed that he was offered a part in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor. Read on to know why it couldn't materialize.

Manjot Singh is one of the extremely talented actors in Bollywood. The actor, known for his significant performances, had quite an eventful year with two commercially successful films, Girl 2 and Fukrey 3. 

In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he was offered a role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Surprisingly, he declined the offer and shared the intriguing reason behind his decision.

Manjot Singh spills beans on declining offer in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal

While speaking to India Today, Manjot Singh spilled the beans on being approached for a role for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The actor shared that he was offered the role of one of the cousins of Ranbir Kapoor from Punjab, as he recalled his meeting with the director. 

The actor stated that he was briefed by the director about his character, where Ranbir meets his cousins after visiting his pind (village) in Punjab. The name of the character in the film was also Manjot. “Uss time par (At that point in time) I did not have much idea about the character. All I was told then that his name is same as mine,” he stated. 


The actor further continues by sharing that while the character was well-written and the character had a good graph, he talked about his filmography and how he is a great fan of the director’s work.

“I had watched 'Kabir Singh' thrice and asked him whether I should do 'Animal' or not. I was ready to do the movie just for the sake of my respect for Sandeep sir. But, he told me ‘role itna amazing nahi hai (the role is not that amazing) that people will remember. So it’s okay, we shall collaborate again in the future,” he was quoted as saying. 

About Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor was released earlier this month. The film starred Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and others in pivotal roles. 

Despite A-certification and long duration, the film emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year after Shah Rukh Khan's starrer Pathaan and Jawan. In the third week of its release, the film minted an impressive Rs 468 crores in Hindi. 

