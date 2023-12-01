Animal Movie Release and Review Live Updates: Fans can't stop gushing over Ranbir Kapoor 'blockbuster' film
Everyone's going wild as Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is all set for its release. Ahead of the film's cinematic debut, a star-studded premiere was hosted by the team. Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor were also at the event. Hence, after watching the movie, both the celebs gave their review of the film in their own way. Check them out!
Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and others, closed its advances by selling around 4.60 lakh tickets in top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis for the opening day. These are the third best numbers for a Hindi origin film after Jawan and Pathaan. The advances are earth-shattering but the on-the-day movement of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer shall be affected due to lesser showcasing than the formerly mentioned films. The lesser showcasing is due to the length and of course the clash with Sam Bahadur.
Scheduled for a global theatrical debut on December 1, 2023, Animal is an eagerly awaited Hindi movie helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In the realm of Hindi cinema, action-thrillers have a unique place, captivating audiences with their heart-pounding sequences and larger-than-life characters. Animal is poised to make its mark in this genre, boasting a stellar cast, a gritty narrative, and pulse-quickening action scenes. As the release date approaches, let's delve into the intricacies of this cinematic masterpiece—from the ensemble cast and runtime to plot intricacies and everything in between.
The much-buzzed movie Animal is releasing in the theaters today. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol among others in pivotal roles. The anticipation for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial has been skyrocketing since its announcement. Now, when the film has been released, fans couldn’t stop sharing their views on the film. Let’s take a look at the reviews the much-hyped film has got on social media.
Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal has finally released in theatres today, and fans can’t keep calm. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri. Vivek Oberoi’s father, and actor-politician Suresh Oberoi has made a comeback with Animal and will be seen playing the role of Dadaji in the film. Vivek Oberoi has now penned a sweet note for his dad, wishing him luck as Animal releases.