Animal Movie Release and Review Live Updates: Fans can't stop gushing over Ranbir Kapoor 'blockbuster' film

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and others, closed its advances by selling around 4.60 lakh tickets in top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis for the opening day. These are the third best numbers for a Hindi origin film after Jawan and Pathaan. The advances are earth-shattering but the on-the-day movement of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer shall be affected due to lesser showcasing than the formerly mentioned films. The lesser showcasing is due to the length and of course the clash with Sam Bahadur.