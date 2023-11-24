Animal Music Event: Bobby Deol reveals Ranbir Kapoor facetimes Raha regularly; gives him advice on parenting

The much-anticipated film Animal is set to hit the screens in just a week, and the anticipation for this crime thriller has soared to new heights. The release of the gripping trailer and powerful songs has only added to the excitement. The entire team, including stars Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, has been leaving no stone unturned in the promotional efforts for the movie.

Recently, at the music event of the film, Bobby shared an intriguing revelation, disclosing that Ranbir is quite the devoted father, frequently facetiming his daughter Raha. Bobby also offered Ranbir some valuable advice on the intricacies of parenting.

Bobby Deol’s advice for Ranbir Kapoor on parenting daughter Raha

Last year, Ranbir Kapoor stepped into parenthood, welcoming his first child, a daughter named Raha Kapoor, with wife Alia Bhatt. Bobby Deol, who has traversed the path of parenthood himself, was asked to give him some advice. In response, Bobby expressed, “I don’t think anyone can advise you on how to be a parent; I think it comes naturally.” Drawing from his own upbringing, he acknowledged that every parent navigates this path in their own way.

He shared that while his parents provided him with everything, they might not have fully comprehended some aspects. Bobby, in turn, made a conscious effort to learn from those experiences and avoid repeating similar mistakes with his own children. Bobby explained that despite one’s best intentions, there will always be moments when a parent may inadvertently fall short of their child’s expectations.

Bobby Deol on Ranbir Kapoor facetiming Raha

At the music event, Bobby Deol made a delightful revelation about Ranbir Kapoor’s frequent FaceTiming with his one-year-old daughter, Raha. Bobby affectionately described her as a cutie and marveled at how much she has grown.

Highlighting the parallel between the film and Ranbir’s personal journey into fatherhood, Bobby said, “He’s been through so much through this film because you see the film, the promos, you realize the kind of character he’s played, it has so much complexity. It’s like the growth of a child itself in the movie.”

Ranbir, in turn, shared his endearing interactions with Raha over FaceTime. He described how she responds to expressions of love, making hug gestures and sending flying kisses through the screen. Ranbir playfully recommended having lots of children, mentioning that there was no bigger joy.

Animal is scheduled to release in theaters on December 1.

ALSO READ: Emraan Hashmi thinks ‘powerhouse talent’ Alia Bhatt can bring something new to table with spy universe film