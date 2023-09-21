Animal New Poster OUT: Anil Kapoor looks ruthless as Balbir Singh in Ranbir Kapoor starrer

The highly anticipated action thriller film, Animal, is gearing up for its release in December. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, alongside a talented ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his work on Kabir Singh, the film's promotional campaign is already in full swing. A pre-teaser has been unveiled, along with Ranbir's official poster, with the teaser itself scheduled for release on September 28. In the lead-up to this exciting reveal, a new poster featuring Anil Kapoor's official look has now been released.

Anil Kapoor's poster from Animal has been released

On September 21, the creators of the forthcoming Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Animal, unveiled a striking new poster showcasing Anil Kapoor. In this poster, the veteran actor dons a ruthless and intense expression while seated in a chair, clad in a blue ensemble. Observant viewers may spot medical dressings under his attire, hinting at an intriguing and potentially intense sequence in the film. Anil Kapoor shared this gripping poster on his Instagram account with the caption, “Animal Ka Baap…Balbir singh!” Take a look:

