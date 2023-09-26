Animal new poster OUT: Bobby Deol’s look as ferocious antagonist from Ranbir Kapoor starrer unveiled

Fans have been waiting with bated breath to take a glimpse into the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. Comprising a bunch of talent in a single film, we truly can’t wait what Animal would bring to the table for us. Notably, recently fans got to have a glimpse of actor Ranbir Kapoor’s rugged look from the movie in the poster which was released recently. While fans have already seen Kapoor’s look from the movie, in a treat for them now, a new poster of the film has now arrived, featuring actor Bobby Deol.

Animal’s new poster featuring Bobby Deol is out now

While actor Ranbir Kapoor’s look from Animal had already been unveiled by the makers of the film in its poster, the next in line is Bobby Deol as a new poster featuring his look from the movie is out now. With blood spilled all over the face, Bobby Deol looks captivating even in a shabby look from the film. The new poster has surely left us wondering what the movie will bring to the table for us as the recently released poster has undoubtedly sparked a sense of inquisitiveness in us.



Have a look at the poster of Animal featuring Bobby Deol below!

All about Animal

Notably, while a poster unveiling Ranbir Kapoor’s look from the film was out recently, and now, in a treat for fans, its teaser too will soon be out on September 28, marking a full stop to the eagerness of fans. The movie boasts of a fantastic star cast which includes Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Saurabh Sachdeva apart from Ranbir and Bobby. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie will release on December 1, this year.

