Animal New Poster OUT: Ranbir Kapoor exudes rugged sophistication; teaser to drop on THIS date

Ranbir Kapoor has created a storm in the Bollywood industry with his back-to-back hit performances since his debut in Saawariya in 2007. Apart from “good looks”, it seems like some impeccable acting skills run in the blood of the Kapoor family as Ranbir Kapoor is now set to woo us again, this time with Animal. Animal will also star Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. Recently, an official announcement was made about the film's teaser release date. Fans are eagerly awaiting the teaser to get a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor in his new avatar.

Animal’s teaser to release on September 28, new poster out

T-Series’ Animal is set to unveil its teaser on the 28th of September at 10 am, said an official announcement from the banner. Giving the update, T-Series said, “He is elegant ...He is Wild...You will see his rage on September 28th. #AnimalTeaserOn28thSept @AnimalTheFilm #AnimalOn1stDec @anilskapoor #RanbirKapoor @rashmika_mandanna @iambobbydeol @tripti_dimri @sandeepreddy.vanga #BhushanKumar @pranayreddyvanga @muradkhetani #KrishanKumar @anilandbhanu @cowvala #BhadrakaliPictures @cine1studios @tseries.official @shivchanana @neerajkalyan24 @master_supremesundar @suresh.selvarajan.”

The new poster for the upcoming film Animal has been released, revealing a rugged new look for Ranbir Kapoor. The poster also confirms the film's world release date of December 1st, 2023. Kapoor looks charming as ever in the poster, sporting a long beard and messy hair. He is wearing a black jacket and jeans, and has a determined look on his face.

Bhushan Kumar’s reaction to Animal’s release

Notably, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla earlier this month, Bhushan Kumar delved into the film and shared his excitement. He said during the conversation, “We are very very excited and more than me, the audience is excited for it. This film has everything. It is a full on entertainer. It is a proper pan-India, pan-world film where there is drama, there's action, there's story, there's mind-blowing, never seen before performance by Ranbir Kapoor; Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and everybody have done brilliant performances in this so obviously you are excited about this.” He further also added that if the public is equally excited about the film, then the numbers become “very sure”.

Fans go gaga after Animal’s teaser launch date was announced

On Monday, after the official announcement about the film’s teaser date was made, fans couldn’t contain their excitement as they shared their reactions. While a fan said, “Animal hunt beginsss”, another fan said, “Next blockbuster”. Meanwhile, several fans flooded the comment section of the post with fire emoticons and heart emoticons revealing their eagerness for the film’s release.

