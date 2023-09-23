Animal New Poster OUT: Rashmika Mandanna introduces herself as the innocent wife to Ranbir Kapoor’s character

Do you know what happens when actors like Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Shakti Kapoor come together? It’s a perfect recipe for a power-packed blockbuster hit. This impressive star cast will be soon making a dhamakedaar entry on the big screen with the action thriller film Animal. Earlier, the makers released the poster for Ranbir's character who will be playing the role of the protagonist in the movie. Next up was the intense look of ‘Animal ka Baap’ Anil Kapoor. Now, the poster of Geetanjali, played by Rashmika Mandanna, has been released.

Rashmika Mandanna channelises an innocent wife in Animal

A while ago, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Animal revealed the new poster showcasing the look of South star Rashmika Mandanna. In it, the Goodbye actress is seen channelizing the innocent and sweet wife to the rowdy and rough character of Ranbir Kapoor. Wearing a simple white and brown saree, Rashmika is seen in minimal makeup with her hair bunched up in a messy bun. She perfectly encapsulates the quintessential desi homemaker with a smile that will melt millions of hearts. Looking downwards, her eyes were ready to tell the tale of Geetanjali.

Sharing the poster of her character, the actress wrote, “Your Geetanjali.” Like many others, actress, Shraddha Kapoor loved her look and couldn’t stop herself from commenting on it. She penned, “What a Beauty!!!”

Take a look at the new poster!

Rashmika Mandanna on the work front

Slowly but surely, Rashmika Mandanna is making her way into the Hindi film industry. After being an eminent part of massive Telugu hits like Pushpa: The Rise and Sita Ramam, Rashmika made her Hindi debut with Goodbye alongside the megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Earlier this year, the actress was seen sharing screen time with Sidharth Malhotra in the spy thriller film Mission Majnu directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Ranbir Kapoor on the work front

The romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was successful in winning many hearts and was headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. After filming for the dark, gangster movie Animal with Bollywood’s star actors, Ranbir flew to NYC with his family for a vacation.