Animal Pre-release event: Anil Kapoor claims this film will change Bobby Deol's life, make him 'big superstar'

The highly anticipated Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much buzzed film, Animal is gearing up for its release. While the release date of the film is approaching, the team of Animal recently hosted a grand star-studded pre-release event in Hyderabad. Apart from the team, the star-studded event was graced by several big South celebrities including Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, and others. During the event, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol shared the stage and while addressing the audience, the former claimed that Animal would change Bobby’s life.

Anil Kapoor claims Animal will make Bobby Deol a 'big superstar'

During the grand star-studded pre-release event of Animal, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol shared the big stage. The veteran actor called it a special feeling for everyone and addressed the audience in the Telugu language. While talking about the film, Anil addressed the audience and claimed that the film will change Bobby Deol’s life.

“This film is going to change Bobby Deol’s life. I’ve never gone wrong; Bobby. This film is going to make you a big superstar,” said the actor. The comment attracted a heart-warming reaction from Bobby who in turn thanked and hugged the veteran actor. On the other hand, the audience could also be seen bursting out into a loud cheer. Interestingly, the makers have yet to keep Bobby Deol’s intriguing character under wraps.

In addition to this, Anil Kapoor also addressed the leads as he said for Ranbir Kapoor said, “You’ve to wait and watch what he has done in the film” and asked Rashmika Mandanna for her luck as he said, “Rashmika, we need your luck.”

Furthermore, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor also recalled his debut film in Telugu which was released 43 years back. The actor walking down the memory lane said, “This is my second Telugu release actually after 43 years. I became a leading man in Andhra Pradesh.”

About Animal

The much-awaited film Animal is the second directorial project of Sandeep Reddy Vanga after Kabir Singh. The film offers a fresh on-screen pairing with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from the leads, it also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptti Dimri, and Shakti Kapoor amongst others.

A PAN India project, Animal will be released in five languages-Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 1.

