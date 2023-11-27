Animal Pre-Release Event: SS Rajamouli praises Ranbir Kapoor; calls actor his 'favorite'

The eagerly awaited and much-talked-about film, Animal, is getting ready for its release. As the release date approaches, the Animal team recently organized a lavish pre-release event in Hyderabad, attended by a constellation of stars. Among the notable South celebrities present were Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, and more. At the event, the RRR director, SS Rajamouli, declares Ranbir Kapoor as his favorite actor and playfully challenges him to choose between working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and himself.

SS Rajamouli dubs Ranbir Kapoor his favorite actor

At the star-studded event, SS Rajamouli took the stage, praising the lead actor of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor. He confidently stated, "Without hesitation, I'll tell you, my favorite actor is Ranbir Kapoor." Rajamouli further commended the intensity and vulnerability that the Tamasha actor brings to his performances. Additionally, also elevated the anticipation for Animal, labeling it a top-tier film and extending his best wishes for Ranbir to conquer new heights of success with its release.

Ranbir Kapoor chooses to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga over SS Rajamouli

During the event, the Bahubali director puts Ranbir on the spot, asking him to decide between working exclusively with Sandeep Reddy Vanga or himself in just one film. Despite Ranbir's attempt to evade the question with a double-shift joke, the director insists. Eventually, Ranbir straightforwardly states that he would choose Sandeep Reddy Vanga, expressing his loyalty to the filmmaker.