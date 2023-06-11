Animal Pre Teaser Out: Ranbir Kapoor promises deadly action in this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial

After Brahmastra and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to deliver one of the most talked-about-film of this year, Animal. The Bolly heartthrob will be seen in a new avatar. Viewers cannot wait to see what writer-director Sandeep Reddy Vanga creates in collaboration with the talented Ranbir Kapoor. The gangster drama which is set to hit theaters on August 11 released its pre-teaser today.

Animal pre-teaser out now

The makers took to social media to release the pre-teaser of the highly anticipated film Animal today. It gives the viewers an exhilarating glimpse of a wild action-packed entertainer. Ranbir's look from the poster has already created a lot of excitement and the teaser promises to take it to the next level. T-Series released the 49-second pre-teaser with the caption, "teaser 2 months until the beast is unleashed #2MonthsToAnimal Pre-teaser out now #Animal in cinemas on 11th August!" The clip shows Ranbir in loose-fitted white outfit, shabby hair, and red sneakers with an intense look on his face. He picks up an axe to fight a group of masked men singlehandedly as a powerful track plays in the background.

Watch the pre-teaser of Animal here:

About Animal

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars big names like Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Buzz has it that Shakti Kapoor will also be seen in a key role. Anil Kapoor plays Ranbir’s father, while Bobby Deol will be the antagonist. Ranbir’s character will be interesting as it will have traits of a psychopath. Bulbul actress Tripti Dimri will also be seen in a pivotal role. This is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s second directorial in Hindi after Kabir Singh.

The gangster drama is set for an August 11 release and it will have a box-office clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2. There are speculations that Animal release date might be postponed, but there hasn’t been any official confirmation from the makers. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

