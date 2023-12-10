Animal: Prem Chopra calls Ranbir Kapoor 'tremendous' as he reviews film; praises Bobby Deol
Veteran actor Prem Chopra who made a guest appearance in Animal, reviewed the film in an interview. He also praised Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's performances.
Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna has been creating a lot of buzz since its release. Even though the Sandeep Reddy Banga film continues to shatter box office records, many have expressed their concern over the film's content and termed it 'misogynistic.' Veteran actor Prem Chopra who earned praises for his guest appearance in Animal, shared his review to the film.
Prem Chopra reacts to Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal
During an interview with PTI, Prem Chopra said that the negative characters were not justified in movies earlier while hitting the example of his 1973 Bobby.
He added, "In those days, we were stamped as the bad guys... It was in a straight way, whether Prem Chopra, Amrish Puri, Pran sahab or anyone else, it was like, 'Yeh gadbad karne wale hain' (people knew that we were up to some mischief)."
Praising Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, the veteran actor said, “Ranbir is a very hardworking actor and performed so well in ‘Rocket Singh'. In this film (‘Animal'), he is tremendous." He also said that the actor has done a great job and that it was a very difficult and complicated role.
Speaking about Bobby Deol, Prem Chopra added, "Even Bobby Deol is very good in a special appearance. All of them are very impactful.”
According to him, the narrative was made interesting because of the negative characters (in the past). "It is the same even now. They are a very important part of the film. Nowadays, the difference is every negative character has a reason, how and why he has become a villain," added Prem Ji.
The 88-year-old actor said that people have become emancipated, and they appreciate it if you give a good reason but earlier, people were not able to adjust to the actors who were playing the negative characters.
"When a person (who generally plays a) negative character is playing a positive character, they had doubts. In Hollywood, the actors are accepted in both (kinds of) roles, total negative or total positive, the performance matters. TV and all that (referring to OTT platforms) have made them (the audience) more literate about these things," he observed.
Meanwhile, Animal also casts Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles and the film was released on December 1.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri opens up on 'Lick My Shoe' controversy; says THIS about her role in Animal Park
