Animal: Raj Kundra has witty reply after netizen asks if he is part of Ranbir Kapoor starrer

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal dropped today on the internet and it has received love from everyone. The video clip features several goose-bump-inducing moments that provide a glimpse of the story. Right after that, netizens took to social media to ask Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra if he is in the film. Raj's response will leave you in splits. Let's find out.

Raj Kundra reacts if he is in Animal

Right after the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal was released, people took to the internet to share their views. One user took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a screengrab of the trailer and asked Raj Kundra if he is in the film. "Raj Kundra is that you?", asked a user while sharing a scene of Ranbir fighting a masked man. In response, Raj wrote: "No my beard and hair shorter #IKWYM"

Raj had been covering his face with a variety of masks for a while until his film UT 69 came out.

Animal director praises Ranbir Kapoor

According to The Indian Express, Animal helmer Sandeep Vanga Reddy praised Ranbir Kapoor and compared him to greats. He said, “Ranbir is a great actor, he is in a different league altogether. He is very original. I feel he is a mix of so many actors, it is wrong to compare to other actors, (But) I feel he is a mix of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Kamal Haasan. This man has no limitation."

Animal marks the first collaboration between Sandeep Reddy (known for directing Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh) and Kapoor. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saloni Batra and Suresh Oberoi. The film is slated to release theatrically on December 1st, 2023, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

The official trailer of Animal dropped today. It features several interesting moments and dialogues from the film. The film also has an intense fight scene between Ranbir and Bobby Deol's character.

