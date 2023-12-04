Animal: Ram Gopal Varma says ‘doctor’ Sandeep Reddy Vanga is using film to do ‘mental therapy’ of industry

Ever since the trailer of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action-drama movie Animal dropped, cinephiles were eager to see what the talented star cast would bring to the table. After the release of the film, it was received with mixed response from cinema lovers.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma seemed impressed by it. Read on to know what he said about the film and Sandeep.

Ram Gopal Varma says Sandeep Reddy Vanga is using Animal to do mental therapy of the film industry

The entire team of Animal is currently basking in the roaring success of the action-drama, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar. While some are showering their love and support on the movies, others were not very impressed by it. However, director-producer Ram Gopal Varma thought it was like therapy.

In a recent tweet, the Sarkar directed penned words of appreciation for the movie and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Ram said that via the movie, ‘doctor’ Sandeep is giving ‘mental therapy’ to the industry and ‘hypnotherapy’ to the audience. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “@imvangasandeep a qualified doctor in PHYSIOTHERAPY is now using ANIMAL to do MENTAL THERAPY to film industry and HYPNOTHERAPY to the audience.”

Take a look:

Advertisement

Ram Gopal Varma’s review of Animal

After watching the film, Ram also reviewed the Ranbir Kapoor starrer and said that it’s not just a film but a social statement. He wrote, “There will be massive fights over the content and the character of Ranbir in ANIMAL long after its box office run is over and I truly believe it can also trigger a cultural overhaul due to the way Sandeep has ripped off the clothes of moral hypocrisy with his bare-naked honesty.”

Lauding Ranbir for a particular scene, he wrote in his review shared on X, “Another genius moment is when Vijay celebrates walking naked in front of his family and staff to make a statement on his perfectly regained health.” Further on, he thought the scene where Rashmika Mandanna confronts Ranbir, asking him about condom usage, was ‘brilliantly written and executed.”

Apart from them, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri were also an essential part of the movie.

ALSO READ: Animal Day 4 Box Office Estimates: Ranbir Kapoor’s film enters the Rs 200 crore club in just 4 days