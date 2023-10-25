Animal: Ranbir Kapoor and Arijit Singh to unleash magic with Satranga song on THIS date

Ranbir Kapoor is creating huge buzz on the internet for his forthcoming highly-anticipated Animal. The film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga will star Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Fans have been going gaga over the latest update every day on the film. While the teaser and the first track from the film, Hua Main had already made fans excited about the film, the makers have now shared the new deets about the next track from the film, Satranga in the voice of Arijit Singh.

The release date of the second track, Satranga from Animal is out!

Today, on October 25, the makers of Animal, announced the next track from the film which is titled, Satranga. The song in the mellifluous voice of Arijit Singh will be released on October 27.

The official announcement was made on the official page of the film. The caption read, “The magical combination of #RanbirKapoor and @arijitsingh is back! #Satranga will be all yours on 27th October #Animal2ndSong #SatrangaOn27thOct #Animal #AnimalOn1stDec #AnimalTheFilm”

Fans couldn't keep calm over the latest update

As expected, the latest update added much excitement amongst the fans. Several fans swamped to the comments section to express their excitement. A fan wrote, “Feeling emotional, Thank You Animal , Thank You Arijit Sir nd Ranbir”, another fan wrote, “Sach me yrr, abhi se itna accha sunai de raha hain. Abhi to alag alag 5 gaane or aayenge. Maja hi maja hain. @AnimalTheFilm thank you. Animal album will be album of the year”

Several other fans dropped red-hearts in the comments section to express their joy over the update.

About Animal

The much-buzzed film of the year, Animal, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will also star Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri amongst others in pivotal roles. The film teaser dropped earlier suggests that Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial revolves around the troubled father-son relationship, in the backdrop of extreme mayhem, with a love angle.

The film is scheduled to be released later this year on December 1, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Remarkably, the film will witness a clash with Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, led by Vicky Kaushal.

