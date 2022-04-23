Animal: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna spotted in ethnics as they shoot in Manali; WATCH leaked video

Ranbir Kapoor, who recently broke millions of hearts after he tied the knot with Alia Bhatt, has resumed work post wedding. The actor has flown to Manali earlier this week as he has begun shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and fans can’t keep calm about it. And now, we have got our hands on a leaked video from the sets of Animal in Manali wherein Ranbir and Rashmika appeared to be discussing a shot by the roadside.

The video featured Ranbir and Rashmika dressed in ethnics. Ranbir looked dapper in a white kurta-pyjama while Rashmika was seen in a cream coloured saree with a red border. The duo was seen standing by the roadside and was in a discussion with the team. To note, this is the first time Ranbir and Rashmika will be sharing the screen and they were certainly nailing the ethnic look. It is also reported that it will be a pan India project that will be releasing in Hindi and all south Indian languages.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s leaked video from Animal shoot in Manali:

It is also reported that Ranbir will be undergoing a massive transformation for Animal. Spilling beans about it, his trainer Shivoham told Pinkvilla, “It definitely is going to be some kind of a transformation. In the first schedule he said, they are not going to reveal much, probably that will be in the latter part. So I think we have plenty of time (to train)”.

