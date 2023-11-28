Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Sandeep Reddy Vanga unite for PICTURE PERFECT moment

The buzz around Animal is reaching its peak as the cast and crew dive headfirst into the film's promotional campaign, with the theatrical release only three days away. Recently, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and others, along with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, gathered in Hyderabad for a spectacular pre-release event. Amid the promotional fervor, the team captured a joyous moment, with Anil Kapoor injecting a dose of fun antics into the mix.

Animal’s Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and more unite for a happy picture

A fan on X (Twitter) recently shared a captivating snapshot from the Animal promotions in Hyderabad, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse. In the photo, the team congregates inside what appears to be a vanity van, exuding camaraderie and cheer.

The lead star, Ranbir Kapoor, adorned in a striking mustard-colored jacket, embraces director Sandeep Reddy Vanga with an infectious smile. Bobby Deol and producers Bhushan Kumar and Pranay Reddy Vanga join in for the photo, capturing the essence of the moment. Adding a touch of playful spontaneity, Anil Kapoor reclined on the laps of everyone.

The grand pre-release event for Animal was graced by the presence of notable figures like Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. The night unfolded with a blend of dance, music, and heaps of entertainment. Rashmika Mandanna, a part of the stellar cast, also actively participated in the bustling promotions.

More about Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor starrer Animal

The movie unfolds as a gripping crime thriller, boasting an ensemble cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film delves into a narrative steeped in violence and bloodshed, potentially emanating from the turbulent relationship between a father and a son.

The trailer, laden with intense drama and high-octane action sequences, has sparked considerable anticipation and buzz. Complementing the visual spectacle, the music album, featuring tracks like Hua Main, Satranga, Papa Meri Jaan, Arjan Vailly, and more, has gained popularity.

Mark your calendars for the theatrical release of Animal on Friday, December 1.

