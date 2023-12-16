Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna sign flight attendant’s shirt; fans are all hearts

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri are riding the waves of success with their film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Released on December 1, the movie is now on the verge of crossing the impressive Rs 500 crore milestone.

Amidst the ongoing acclaim for the actors' performances, a recent video surfaced online, showcasing the team signing a cabin crew member's shirt aboard a private jet.

The cast of Animal signs a flight attendant's shirt

Gita Chetri, an Instagram user who describes herself as a blogger and flight attendant, recently shared a delightful video that provides a glimpse into the luxurious interior of a private plane.

The video captures the moments when Chetri receives autographs on her sleeves from Rashmika Mandanna and Sandeep Reddy Vanga and on the back of her shirt from Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The accompanying soundtrack is set to Pehle Bhi Main, a song from the movie Animal. Throughout the footage, Chetri is visibly elated.

Notably, the Tamasha actor opted for a relaxed all-black attire, featuring an oversized hoodie paired seamlessly with black pants. Bobby exudes a casual vibe in a blue T-shirt complemented by a well-groomed ponytail. The Mission Manjnu actress effortlessly rounds off the fashionable trio, showcasing her style in a sophisticated black outfit.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Fans enthusiastically responded to Chetri's video, with some expressing admiration for her luck securing autographs from multiple actors at once. Others conveyed their excitement through emojis, leaving a trail of fire and heart emojis in the comments section.

About Animal

The film intricately explores the dynamics between a father, Balbir, and his son, Ranvijay, shedding light on the complexities that arise within their relationship. Consumed by his work, Balbir unintentionally neglects his son, who profoundly admires him. As Ranvijay matures, he resorts to various tactics in a quest for his father's attention, unknowingly setting in motion an obsessive cycle.

This relentless pursuit of approval takes a dark turn as Ranvijay evolves into a formidable criminal figure, instilling fear in those around him. The narrative emphasizes the profound impact of unaddressed familial dynamics, illustrating how they can unexpectedly shape individuals' destinies in surprising and alarming ways.

ALSO READ: Fans link Ranbir Kapoor's Animal character to Rishi Kapoor's Rauf Lala in Agneepath; 'Like father like son'