Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol arrive in Dubai; film’s special cut takes over iconic Burj Khalifa-WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri starrer Animal is one of the most highly anticipated films of this year. While the release date draws closer, the makers and actors are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Yesterday, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that a 60-second cut of the film will be showcased at Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Now, videos of Animal’s special cut taking over Burj Khalifa have finally surfaced.

Ranbir Kapoor, and Bobby Deol watch as Animal special cut lights up the iconic Burj Khalifa

A few hours ago, Bobby Deol took to his Instagram stories to share a video that shows him, Ranbir Kapoor, and Bhushan Kumar leaning over a railing, as they watched the special cut of Animal illuminate the façade of the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai. “#Animal in Dubai”, wrote Bobby Deol.

Next, Bobby Deol posted a picture that showed him posing with Bobby Deol, Bhushan Kumar, and other team members. Ranbir looks stunning in a full-sleeved black zipper paired with matching pants, and brown shoes. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol was seen in a white t-shirt paired with grey pants and white sneakers. Meanwhile, videos of the special cut of Animal taking over Burj Khalifa have also surfaced on social media.

About Animal

The teaser of Animal dropped in September, on Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, and created quite a buzz about the upcoming film. The gripping crime thriller delves into the intricate dynamics of a tumultuous father-son relationship.

Animal marks Ranbir Kapoor’s first collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Apart from Ranbir, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. Anil Kapoor plays the character of Ranbir’s father, while Bobby Deol is the ferocious antagonist in this film. Meanwhile, Rashmika plays the role of Geetanjali, Ranbir’s wife.

The songs of the film have also kept fans hooked. Recently, the track Papa Meri Jaan was unveiled. Before this, the makers had also released Hua Main and Satranga. Much to fans’ delight, the audio of the song Arjan Vailly will be released today.

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. The film will be released on December 1.

