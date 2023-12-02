Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol starrer set to have 1 am, 2 am shows in Mumbai due to increased demand

With its theatrical release on December 1, Animal has created immense buzz amongst the audience. After the film’s trailer was released earlier on November 23, fans yearned to explore its storyline in theaters. Notably, right after Animal hit the big screen yesterday, viewers flocked to cinema halls, causing a shortage of movie tickets and this has led to the creation of post-night show timings for the movie. Read on to get further details.

Animal to have 1 AM and 5:30 AM shows following soaring success post its release on December 1

Following the movie’s release, fans have been going gaga over it as they flocked to cinema halls. Seemingly, this created a shortage of movie tickets and theater owners have now thrown open early morning and late night shows for the audience to be able to binge on the entertaining gig.

A report by The Free Press Journal reveals that Mumbai, Surat, and Ahmedabad have commenced bookings for post midnight shows with Mumbai’s Maxus Cinemas to have 1 a.m., 2 a.m., and 5:30 a.m. shows. Meanwhile, Goregaon’s PVR Oberoi Mall has created the 12:30 a.m. show timing. While Andheri’s PVR Citi Mall now has a 1:05 am show, Magnet Mall’s Cinepolis in Bhandup now has a 1:15 am show. Notably, most of these will be open on December 3.

Want to know more about Animal? Let’s delve into the details

With the release of Animal on December 1, it calls for the perfect weekend binge material, which you can catch in theaters. The film comprises a stellar star cast and has Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol featured in it. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie’s storyline focuses on the complex relationship that exists between a father and a son.

Remarkably, following the movie’s trailer release earlier, several reports began surfacing on the internet surrounding Bobby Deol’s character, with some believing that he would be seen as a mute man in the movie and others stating that he would play Ranbir’s stepbrother. However, the movie’s director cleared the air and denied all these speculations.

