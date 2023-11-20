Animal: Ranbir Kapoor calls film’s music ‘versatile’; reveals ‘two of the best songs’ haven’t released yet

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has created quite a buzz, and the intriguing teaser, posters, and the songs have only further added to fans’ curiosity about the film. So far the makers have only released four songs from the film, the most recent one being Arjan Vailly, which left fans impressed. Now, Ranbir and Bobby Deol recently opened up about the film’s music, revealing that the two best songs from the film haven’t even been released yet!

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol on the music of Animal

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol were recently in Dubai, as a 60-second special cut of Animal was showcased on the iconic Burj Khalifa. A clip from Ranbir and Bobby’s interview in Dubai with Ahmad Al Marzooqi has been shared by Ranbir’s fan clubs, in which he talked about the music of Animal.

When asked about it, Ranbir Kapoor said that the music of Animal is ‘versatile, because it has got music of every genre.’ Bobby Deol said, “Every song is giving the story, moving the script forward. So, it’s actually an emotion that's being spoken.”

Ranbir then added, “Having said that, this is not only a love story. Giving music for a love story is easy. This being a family crime drama, it's quite a big deal. Two of the best songs haven’t even released yet.”

Animal songs

For the unversed, so far, four songs from Animal have been unveiled by the makers. In a video shared by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director revealed that there are seven songs in the film. Animal’s first song Hua Main and the second one titled Satranga were released in October. Meanwhile, Papa Meri Jaan and Arjan Vailly were unveiled this month.

Meanwhile, three days ago, musician B Praak took to his social media platform to announce that he has completed recording the climax song for Animal. He revealed that it is an extremely emotional track.

“Completed The Most Beautiful Of Ours In ANIMAL Movie. It Was One Of Our Dream To Do A Song For #ranbirkapoor And @sandeepreddy.vanga The Best And Trust Me This Song Will Make You So Emotional Dard Bhot Zada He Bhardiya Hai. Beautifully Written By one and only @jaani777 #fatherandson Song Can’t Wait For This Climax Song,” he wrote.

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri, will hit the theatres on December 1, 2023. The trailer of the film will be out on 23rd November.

