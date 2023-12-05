Animal: 'Ranbir Kapoor just plays a character’, says actor Siddhant Karnick: 'Our job is to tell a story'

Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the glorious success of his recent release Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Recently, Siddhant Karnick, who plays a pivotal role in the film, spoke about it in an interview. He said that Kapoor is just playing a character.

Siddhant Karnick talks about Animal

Siddhant Karnick plays the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s brother-in-law Varun Pratap Malhotra in Animal. In an interview with News 18, he defended the film and said: “I feel we, as storytellers, aren’t here to make a social message film. We’re here to tell a story. Whether it appeals to the audience or not is up to them to decide. As for the misogyny, Ranbir just plays a character. We aren’t trying to show that this is how we should be. This is just how the character is and this is how he reacts and treats other people and by no means is it a message."

He further said that it's the audience's choice if they want to draw value systems and morals from a film.

Ranbir Kapoor knew the full story of Animal

In an interview with Filmy, Siddhant revealed that Kapoor was the only one who knew the full story of the film and even Anil Kapoor wasn’t aware of it. He also spoke about shooting in high temperatures and seeing Kapoor behind the camera.

Advertisement

Animal is directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi among others. It was released on December 1st and clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. Despite the competition, the film managed to do well at the box office. It marked the first collaboration between Kapoor and Reddy (who had earlier made Arjun Reddy in Telugu and later remade it in Hindi as Kabir Singh). Lately, the makers have also been hinting about a potential sequel of the film.

ALSO READ: Did you know Ranbir Kapoor was only one to know full story of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal?