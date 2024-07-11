Animal: Ranbir Kapoor played his gray shade character with conviction, says Emraan Hashmi

Ranbir Kapoor collaborated with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the mega-blockbuster action-drama film Animal. The movie brought so much love to the cast and the makers that even after a year of the film’s theatrical release, people haven’t stopped talking about it.

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi also thinks that Kapoor has done a commendable job by portraying a complex character with so much conviction. Read on!

Emraan Hashmi lauds Ranbir Kapoor’s acting in Animal

Emraan Hashmi stepped into the acting realm with Footpath, back in 2003. But it was his 2004 erotic thriller film Murder that brought him fame and accolades. After two decades of his association with the industry, he proved his mettle again by playing the antagonist Aatish Rehman in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3.

While he is busy with his other projects, the actor sat down for a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra. It was during this chat that he spoke highly of Ranbir Kapoor and his movie Animal. Sharing his two cents on it, the Zeher actor admitted that he hasn’t watched any of Kapoor’s film from his ‘chocolate boy phase’.

However, Emraan added that when he saw Animal, he was blown away by the way Kapoor played the gray character with so much dedication and conviction. He divulged, “I have watched Animal and I think its commendable how he played a character, with gray shades and is not easy to like, with such conviction. This is commendable,” Hashmi added.

Emraan Hashmi opens up upon being typecast as a serial kisser

In the same interview, the actor opened up about being labeled and later typecast as the serial kisser of B-town. He stated that it happens with a lot of artists. Something becomes their patent thing and their image is set which doesn't leave them.

Giving examples of the megastars of B-town, Emraan stated that even though Shah Rukh Khan has an illustrious career, he is still popular for his open-arms pose. As for Salman Khan, the audience wants him to remove his shirt, and cinema lovers are still amused when Anil Kapoor delivers his 'Jhakaas' dialogue.

After making a cameo appearance in Sara Ali Khan’s Ae Watan Mere Watan, Emraan Hashmi got busy with shooting two upcoming South Indian films.

