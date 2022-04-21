Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna get a warm welcome with Himachali cap as they reach Manali for shoot

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to kickstart shooting for their upcoming film Animal. The duo has reached Manali to start filming for the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, which is being produced by Bhushan Kumar under his banner T-Series. In a picture posted by a fan page on Instagram, one can see both Ranbir and Rashmika being welcomed in Manali with a traditional Himachali cap and shawl.

It was Pinkvilla who exclusively reported last month that Parineeti Chopra had opted out of Animal. Post this, Rashmika Mandanna came on board for the role opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Talking about bagging the role, Rashmika said, "I am so thrilled, that the announcement is finally out. I had been waiting to tell the world about it, because not only is the story is so amazing but also the team I get to work with. It’s like a dream come true. I’m looking forward to this summer, and honestly can’t wait for the film to go on floors soon."

While speaking about her experience on hearing the official announcement, she said, "The announcement happened while I was on sets of Goodbye. The past few days have been truly overwhelming, as I can finally talk about 'Animal' and other upcoming projects."

Ranbir Kapoor has a busy couple of years ahead with frequent release on the big screen. He has Shamshera in July, followed by the much-awaited Brahmastra. Next year, he will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor, followed by Animal.

Rashmika has some big releases coming up, like Mission Majnu where she will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra. In Goodbye, the actress will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

