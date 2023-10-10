Animal: Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna share a kiss in NEW poster; song Hua Main to release on THIS date

There has been a lot of anticipation for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal right from the moment it was announced. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, and the teaser of the film was unveiled in September. The teaser of Animal further heightened fans' expectations of the action thriller. So far, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna's posters from the film have been unveiled by the makers. Now, on Tuesday morning, the makers shared yet another poster of Animal that shows Ranbir and Rashmika sharing a kiss. Anil Kapoor also announced when the song Hua Main from Animal will be released.

Hua Main song from Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal to release on THIS date

A few hours ago, Rashmika Mandanna dropped a cryptic hint about Animal, leading fans to believe that the makers will soon drop the first song from the film. She shared a heart emoji with a musical notes emoji along with dancing and party emojis, and wrote, "#animalthefilm." Fans were convinced that she had dropped a hint for the film's song, and looks like they weren't off the mark! On Tuesday, Anil Kapoor shared a new poster of Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. He wrote that the song 'Hua Main' will be out tomorrow. It is titled 'Hua Main' in Hindi, 'Ammayi' in Telugu, 'Nee Vaadi' in Tamil, 'Pennaale' in Malayalam, and 'Oh Bhaale', in Kannada.

The poster shared by Anil Kapoor shows Ranbir and Rashmika sharing a passionate kiss, and they are seen inside a helicopter with their headsets on. Sharing the poster, Anil Kapoor wrote, "#HuaMain #Ammayi #Neevaadi #OhBhaale #Pennaale Music by @jam8studio Song Out on 11th October #Animal1stSong#Animal #AnimalTheFilm #AnimalOn1stDec." Check out the post!

Anil Kapoor plays the role of Ranbir Kapoor's father Balbir Singh in the film. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as Geetanjali, Ranbir's potential love interest in the film. Bobby Deol will play the role of a formidable antagonist in Animal. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. The film is in the crime drama genre and promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is scheduled to release on December 1, this year.

