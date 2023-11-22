Animal: Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer certified A by CBFC with THIS run time

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Animal is one of the most highly anticipated films of this year. The film created a buzz right from the moment it was announced. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, it is all set to hit theaters next month. Ahead of the film's release, the Central Board of Film Certification certified the film A. Read on to know the run time of Animal.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal certified A by CBFC

CBFC certified Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor starrer Animal as A and the run time of the film is 3 hours 21 minutes.

A tweet by Himesh Mankad reads, "ANIMAL CERTIFIED A - ADULTS ONLY - BY CBFC - 3 HOURS 21 MINUTES! #RanbirKapoor is back as his first collaboration with #SandeepReddyVanga, #Animal, has been certified A by the censor board with an approved run time of 3 hours and 21 minutes. The trailer drops tomorrow!" Take a look:

Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his Instagram account on Monday to finally reveal when the trailer of Animal will be out. He shared a monochromatic picture of him with Ranbir. The text over the picture reads, “Trailer on Nov 23rd.” Have a look:

About Animal

The film marks the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also previously directed Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh.

Anil Kapoor plays the role of Ranbir’s father, Balbir Singh while Rashmika will essay the role of Geetanjali, Ranbir’s wife in the film. Bobby Deol will take on a menacing avatar as he plays the formidable antagonist in Animal.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal is set to release on December 1, 2023.

