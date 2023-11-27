Animal: Ranbir Kapoor REACTS to lengthy runtime concerns; hopes audience ‘doesn’t get panicked’

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. A few days ago, it was revealed that the CBFC granted the film an ‘A’ certificate, and its runtime is 3 hours and 21 minutes. Now, in a recent interaction, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna defended the film’s runtime, saying that the film absolutely justifies its length.

Ranbir Kapoor on the lengthy runtime of Animal

At a recent press meet in Bengaluru, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about the runtime of Animal, to which he replied, “We are not releasing a film this long because we are arrogant about it. We felt that the story required this amount of time to reach the audience in the best way possible.”

He further added that he and the team have seen an even lengthier cut of the film, and that was also entertaining. “And actually, all of us have seen the cut of this film which was 3 hours, 49 minutes, and that also held. Wo bhi entertaining tha. But Sandeep has worked very hard to bring the length down. Because you cannot stretch it that much also. But hope that the audience doesn't get panicked by the length. Just come and experience cinema at its best,” said the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor.

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to the runtime of Animal

Rashmika Mandanna also added to that and said that Animal is a film with several complex characters. She said that the characters are so complex that a film can be made out of each one. “So I feel like if you have to enter their world and understand from what psyche they are coming, you need so much time. That is the instinct that we have gone by. And the film is so strong, and it holds so well. I don't think it's something to worry about.”

Kapoor then added to this and said that the genre of the film is a family crime drama and that it isn’t merely an action film. “It's got a gamut of emotions. every character, if it’s a small or a large part, they are such complex characters that you really enjoy seeing it unfold over this time. We have been very careful not to bore the audience with this film,” concluded the Rockstar actor.

Animal is all set to hit the big screens on December 1, 2023.

