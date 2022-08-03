Animal: Ranbir Kapoor & Sandeep Reddy Vanga say ‘Hi’ in this BTS pic shared by Rashmika Mandanna

All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor yet again as he is all geared up for his next film. The actor has been shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal along with Rashmika Mandanna. A couple of BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Animal have been floating on the internet ever since the shooting began and now the actress has shared yet another picture from the sets featuring the smiling director and Ranbir’s hand.

Rashmika Mandanna shares BTS picture from Animal sets

In the picture, we can see the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga posing with a cute smile. He is wearing a blue kurta on blue denim and flaunts his French beard. You can also see a hand making a heart gesture from the fingers. This hand is of non-other than Ranbir Kapoor himself. Rashmika has literally drawn an arrow and written ‘RK’ beside this hand for fans to know that it is the Barfi actor’s hands. This picture seems to have been clicked on the sets of Animal and sharing this picture, Rashmika wrote, ‘@sandeepreddy.vanga and RK both say Hi.’

Check out the image:

Animal

Animal boasts of an ensemble cast, also consisting of Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandann, Recently a picture of Ranbir and Anil shooting at the Pataudi Palace had gone viral.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, on 11th September. After that, he will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled romantic-comedy-drama alongside Shraddha Kapoor, which releases on Holi 2023.

Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Rashmika has some big releases coming up, like Mission Majnu where she will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra. In Goodbye, the actress will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. She also has Pushpa 2.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor nails the clean-shaven look in the UNSEEN pics from the sets of Animal