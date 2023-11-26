Animal: Ranbir Kapoor starrer rated A by British censor board; claims it has 'moments of domestic violence’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and domestic violence.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the upcoming movie Animal.

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The stellar cast also includes Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. After the trailer release, the buzz for the film has doubled. After receiving an A rating from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film has now been rated A by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC). The site's description of the film delves into intense violence, including instances of sexual and domestic violence, and reveals mild spoilers.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal rated A by British Board of Film Classification

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming Animal has been rated A by the British Board of Film Classification. The film’s synopsis on the website reads, “This dark Hindi language action drama charts a man’s relentless pursuit of twisted revenge at all costs. Fight scenes are sustained and gory, domestic abuse is thematic, and there are isolated moments of sexual abuse.”

Giving a spoiler, the site also adds, “A man uses a knife to saw at another’s throat. A man uses meat cleavers to murder two prisoners. There is a frenzied stabbing. There are several scenes of domestic abuse in which men strike, humiliate, coerce and manipulate women and children. Fight scenes – in which guns, blades and fists are used – are sustained and bloody.”

Speaking about Animal, Pinkvilla exclusively got to know that Indian actor and film producer Mahesh Babu will attend a fan event organized for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer in Hyderabad tomorrow, November 27. Bhushan Kumar, Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga are set to grace the event too.

Meanwhile, Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will hit theaters on December 1, 2023.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

