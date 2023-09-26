Animal: Ranbir Kapoor starrer teaser to have THIS runtime; other details out

Ranbir Kapoor, the supremely talented Bollywood actor is joining hands with renowned Telugu director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, for his next outing, Animal. The project, which marks the filmmaker's second outing in Hindi cinema after the blockbuster romantic drama Kabir Singh, has been garnering the attention of film fanatics with its promising pre-teaser, and posters.

Recently, the makers confirmed that the highly anticipated Animal teaser is gearing up for its grand release on September 28, 2023. Ahead of the teaser release, some highly interesting details of the first teaser from Ranbir Kapoor's ambitious project, including its runtime, have been revealed.

Animal teaser runtime and other details revealed

As per the latest reports, the Animal teaser which is gearing up for its grand release next week, has a runtime of 2 minutes and 29 seconds. It is also confirmed that the first teaser will feature leading man Ranbir Kapoor, along with the senior superstars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, who are appearing in pivotal roles in the mass action thriller.

The film fanatics suggest that the Animal teaser, which is clearly a little longer in duration compared to most of the usual Bollywood teasers, will feature some testosterone-high moments and mindblowing action sequences, along with some intense sequences featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. However, the rest of the star cast of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial will only get featured in the official trailer of Animal, which will be released a few weeks later.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor shows off his Rajneeti look as he visits T Series office for Ganpati Darshan