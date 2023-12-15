Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen mom Charu Shankar breaks silence on chatter around one-year age gap debate

Following its theatrical release earlier on December 1, Animal has created quite a stir amongst the audience. Notably, apart from its gripping storyline, the movie also boasts of a stellar star cast with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and many other skilled actors featuring in it.

Recently, actress Charu Shankar, who was seen playing the role of Ranbir’s mother in the film has opined on the one-year age gap that she shares with the actor off camera and called the debate ‘a very old one’. She also recalled being nervous on the first day of the shoot and the way Ranbir and Anil Kapoor calmed her down.

‘Despite the minimal age difference, I said yes to the film’: Charu Shankar on playing Ranbir Kapoor’s mom in Animal

Charu and Ranbir Kapoor were seen as mother and son in their latest venture together and notably, their one-year age gap has created quite some stir across social media platforms. In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Shankar has now reacted to the emerging views on the real-life age difference between the actors and called the debate a ‘very old one’.

She proceeded to highlight how she agreed to the role despite the age factor between him and Ranbir due to her love for acting. Calling the scale of Animal ‘huge’, Charu Shankar further expressed elation about her work being perceived well by the audience.

"But this is a larger question for the powers that be in Bollywood, Hollywood and in every industry. Despite the minimal age difference, I said yes to the film because I love the craft of acting. I love to research my characters, to find the characters voice, her posture, her backstory - all of that. To me, to be given a role which is far away from my own life, is a delicious challenge which I love to bite into. The scale of this film was huge, and I’m happy that my work has been appreciated by audiences, and also by my wonderful co-stars and director," she shared.

Charu on collaborating with Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial observed Anil Kapoor donning the character of Ranbir’s father in the gripping movie. Charu Shankar has now emphasized her experience of working with Ranbir, Anil Kapoor, and the director. The actress recalled her first day on the sets and the way Ranbir Kapoor and AK came to her rescue as she was nervous.

Stating that the duo immediately put her ‘at ease’, Shankar proceeded to call the duo immensely ‘collaborative actors, generous with their craft and time’, and expressed gratitude for having received the opportunity to collaborate with them.

"RK and AK are huge superstars, and I was very nervous on my first day on the set. Both of them immediately put me at ease. They are very collaborative actors, generous with their craft and time, and it was a pleasure working with them,” she said.

The actress then proceeded to shower the movie’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga with adulation and added that he has a ‘razor sharp focus on his story’. He was well-versed with the story and knew the depth of each character, Shakar revealed. Sandeep’s direction was hassle-free and that helped the actors present on the sets, Charu shared.

